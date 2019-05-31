Mahakalapara: In a tragic incident, more than 60 rooms belonging to 33 families of Jalakana village under Mahakalapara block in Kendrapara district were gutted. A stack of straw caught fire for reasons unknown and the blaze soon spread to nearby houses due to the southern wind. Shockingly, two children were severely burnt in the incident and admitted to SCM Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. Firefighters from Mahakalapara, Marshaghai and Kendrapara were trying hard to extinguish the fire when this report was filed.

PNN