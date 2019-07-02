Bhubaneswar, July 2: The first merit list for admission to higher secondary schools for Plus Two courses was announced by the school and mass education department Tuesday. This year 3,75,958 candidates had applied for admissions out of which 3,33,573 were selected.

In Science, the highest cut-off percentage of 90 was at Ravenshaw (Junior) College in Cuttack. BJB Junior College had a cut-off of 88.67 per cent, and Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Berhampur came third with a cut-off of 87.67 per cent.

In Arts, BJB topped the list with a cut-off of 71.17 per cent while Ravenshaw came second with a cut-off of 70.17 per cent. Sainkul Patitapaban College came third with a cut-off of 68.5 per cent.

Gopalpur Junior College had the highest cut-off percentage in Commerce at 80.6 per cent.

The Dhenkanal Evening Junior College came second with 76.17 per cent and Ravenshaw (Junior) College came third with 76 per cent.

Last year, the highest cut-off of 87.83 per cent in Science was at Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School.

Sailabala Women’s Junior College had the highest cut-off of 78.67 per cent in Arts, and Bhuban Women’s Junior College had the highest 80 per cent cut-off in Commerce.

If we go by last year’s trend, many higher secondary schools in rural and semi-urban areas have higher cut-off marks compared to the state’s premier institutes.

The state government had extended the deadline for Plus II admissions to June 26, 2019. Last year, Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack topped the list in Science with a cut- off of 88.83 per cent.

The BJB Higher Secondary School of Bhubaneswar came second with 88.33 per cent while Berhampur-based Saraswati Vidya Mandir was the third most sought after college with 88 per cent.

The Sainkul College in Ghasipura block of Keonjhar district recorded the highest cut off in Arts at 78.97 per cent while the highest cut-off for Commerce was at BJB Higher Secondary School at 78.2 per cent.

The second merit list will be announced July 12, official sources said.

On July 22, the final merit list for spot selection will be published, and the admission of selected candidates will be conducted between July 24 and July 26.

Classes for first year students will commence July 29 after all the three rounds of the selection process are over.