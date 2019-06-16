Berhampur: The Raja celebration at Biju Patnaik park in this town was a special affair for 90 specially-abled girls as they were seen having the time of their lives here.

They had only heard of Raja festival but never had an opportunity to experience the joy of the festival.

Their long cherished dream came true Saturday when Odisha Service Centre for the Blind and a social organization ‘Samarthya’ brought these girls to the park.

These visually impaired and physically challenged girls not only swung in Raja swings but also relished varieties of traditional cakes.

Odisha Service Centre for the blind, secretary, Bhabani Shankar Padhi and Samarthya secretary K Anand Rao observed that they have been organizing Raja festival in a similar manner for last 15 years.

PNN