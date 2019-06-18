New Delhi: First-time MPs, who were in Parliament Monday on the first day of Budget session, looked happy with the opportunity to raise their issues on a platform that has wide political resonance.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MP Kavita Singh, who took oath as a member of Lok Sabha, said it was a platform to serve the people and bring about change in their lives.

“It (Lok Sabha) is a temple of democracy and it feels good to be in a temple,” she said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahuha Moitra said that she has invited her parents to the Parliament on Tuesday to see her take oath as an MP.

Moitra said she has been an MLA before and knew how legislatures functioned.

Mala Roy, also from the Trinamool Congress, said she was feeling “very good” to be in the Parliament as an MP.

“It is a big platform. The issues we raise will also get support of the people,” she said.

AIADMK MP Ravindranath Kumar said being an MP provided him an opportunity to meet several leaders.

“I am very happy to be in the Parliament,” he said, adding that it will enable him to contribute to nation building in a more effective way.

Many of the newly-elected MPs took oath in their native languages. Chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” were also raised as the members took oath.

IANS