Koraput: Fish farming has improved the socio-economic condition and food security of people in the villages of Duruguda and Gopalputar near Koraput-Sunabeda NH No 26 in Koraput district.

The government has been providing funds and initiating capacity building programmes to promote fish farming in the drought prone areas of Duruguda and Gopalputar.

Sources said around 20 families of these two villages are earn their livelihood by selling fish. The block administration provided the fishermen boats and fishing nets at affordable prices.

The fresh Kolab river fish has high demand in this area. People from far away Sunabeda, Koraput, Dumuriput, among others, come here to buy fish. The crowd is mostly seen Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The fishermen of the two villages sell fish for prices ranging between Rs 100 and Rs 120 a kg. Big varieties are sold at Rs 140 a kg.

Fishes like Rohi, Miricali, Bhakur, Chinarohi, Bata, Singi, small lobster, Karandi, among others, are a specialty of this area.

The fishermen community urged the administration to establish a market with permanent shops in this area so that they will not face problems during summer and rain.

