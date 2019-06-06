Bhawanipatna: Tribal villages like Patasakumi, Tendakanchua, Karlakot, Dabrighati and Karaghati under Jaypatna block in Kalahandi district have remained cut-off from all the benefits of both the state and central government. Reason, the officials, both from state and Centre, find it difficult to access the village due to communication problem.

Sources said more than 500 people are living in these villages. To reach them, the government officials have to cross the hilltop roads through the border of Nabarangpur district.

Located barely 10 km from the panchayat office, a hilly road is the only link that connects the villages with the outside world. Neither Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) nor Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) has reached these tribal villages.

What has been making things worse for them is they have to cross the narrow hilly road on foot, which is about 14 to 17 km, to bring five kg of rice and the sanctioned kerosene under public distribution system (PDS) scheme. Consequently, all these villagers are compelled to carry patients on slings and cots to the nearest approachable road before taking an ambulance. Most of the children are dropouts as they have to risk their lives by crossing the hilltop road to reach the school.

The state government has proposed to relocate them but they have been refusing it, as they are emotionally attached to their native place.

Villagers of Hesi under Papadahandi and Tentulikhunta blocks in Nabarangpur district are in the same situation. A total of 27 families are living in this village which has six electric poles that are defunct.

It may be mentioned here that in Karaghati village under Jaypatna block in Kalahandi district, eight families out of 27 are deprived of PDS benefits, sources said.

What is more deplorable is that the villagers have job cards but cannot avail any benefit under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Sources said that the villagers are not even considered beneficiaries under housing schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as they do not land pattas.

The irony of these two districts is though they have the highest number of remote and inaccessible villages, they have failed to draw the attention of the leaders who come once in five years for votes, said Ram Behera, a vexed resident.

If the administration will not take proper steps to make government facilities accessible to these villages, they will face ‘Nagada’ like situation in future, he added.

PNN