Khallikote: A local court here convicted five men in journalist Tarun Acharya murder case that took place in Ganjam district back in 2014. Each of the convicts has been awarded with life imprisonment.

Khallikote Additional District Judge Srinivas Patihari examined 45 witnesses before pronouncing the verdict in this much-hyped case.

The convicts have been identified as Shyam Sundar Prusty, Santosh Maharana, R Ramesh Reddy, Shivram Naik and Suresh Sahu are the accused convicted by Khallikote additional district judge Srinivas Pratihari.

It may be mentioned here that Tarun Acharya was killed May 27, 2014 for his report on exploitation of child labourers at a cashew processing factory in Ganjam district for an Odia news channel he was working for.