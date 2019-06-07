Pattangi: Five passengers were injured and 20 others escaped with minor bruises after a bus they were travelling in skidded off National Highway-26 at Telrai village square under Ralegada panchayat in Pottangi police limits of Koraput district Friday morning.

Among the injured is conductor Niranjan Muduli who got his right leg fractured. He is undergoing treatment at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital here.

Sources said, the bus ‘Nadia Rani’ was heading from Cuttack to Jeypore in Koraput district when the mishap occurred.

On being informed, Fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers.

PNN