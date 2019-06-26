Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced an annual financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to “loktantra senanis” or their spouse for treatment at private or government hospitals.

Besides, the term “emergency victim” on their identity cards would be replaced with “loktantra senani”, Khattar said. “Loktantra senanis” are those people who were imprisoned during the 1975-77 Emergency under preventive detention laws.

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing them during a state-level function at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh Tuesday evening. The chief minister said the state government was also providing a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to them.

Free travel in the Haryana Roadways buses is also being provided to them. On the occasion, the senanis honoured Khattar, who turned emotional. He said 44 years ago, thousands of people from across the country were put behind bars after the Emergency was imposed.

“People’s voice was suppressed, media was censored and eminent persons were among those put behind bars,” he said.

Earlier, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma shared his experiences during the Emergency period.