Bhubaneswar: Extreme heatwave condition continued to prevail in several parts of the state Saturday with mercury soaring above 45 degrees Celsius at five places.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, 13 places have recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. Western Odisha town Titlagarh was the hottest place in the state recording 46.5 degrees while Bolangir town boiled at 46.3 degrees.

The maximum temperature at coal town Talcher was 45.7 degrees whereas Sambalpur and Jharsuguda recorded 45.2 degrees each, the IMD said.

Eight places where the temperature crossed 40 degrees C are: Sonepur (44.8 degrees), Hirakud (44.5 degrees), Bhawanipatna (44.3 degrees), Angul (44.1 degrees), Sundargarh & Malkangiri (44.1 degrees), Cuttack (40.5 degrees) and Chandbali (40.2 degrees).

Local Met Centre officials said the heatwave condition will continue to prevail in some parts of Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Bolangir during next two to three days.

Meanwhile, normal life across Odisha has been thrown out of gear due to heatwave which has been prevailing for the past couple of weeks.