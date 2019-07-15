Koraput: At least five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured and a police vehicle was damaged in a mob attack on a police station in Rayagada district of the state, police said.

The incident took place Saturday evening when supporters of Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli staged a protest outside Rayagada police station, a senior police officer said.

They were demanding the arrest of Kadraka Appalaswamy, the Congress candidate for Rayagada Assembly seat in the recent elections, alleging his involvement in a group clash Friday night, he said.

The officer said, the agitators rained stones and bottles at the police station premises, injuring the policemen, following which police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob.

“The situation is now under control and adequate forces have been deployed to avert any flare up,” said Himansu Lal, Deputy Inspector General (south-western range).

Trouble began after supporters of Muduli Friday evening attacked one R Harish Patnaik, who had filed a petition in the Orissa High Court accusing the legislator of allegedly submitting false ST certificate during filing of nomination, police said.

Following the attack, Patnaik had filed a complaint at Rayagada police station.

However, learning about the incident, Kadraka’s supporters attacked those who assaulted Patnaik, sparking off a clash between the two groups, said Rayagada Sub-divisional Police Officer Tapan Rath.

Accusing Kadraka of being the mastermind behind the attack and demanding his arrest, the MLA’s supporters ghearoed the police station Saturday afternoon.

“When our vehicle ferrying Kadraka reached the police station, Muduli’s supporters pelted stones and bottles on the vehicle and tried to pull him out of our custody,” Rath said.

Though the vehicle succeeded in entering the premises, five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured in the stone-pelting, he said.

Meanwhile, Kadraka has been detained and is being interrogated.

PNN