Bhubaneswar: The state government is yet to construct low cost cyclone resistance houses in the coastal villages of Puri district even though a project in this regard was announced at least five years ago.

It is learnt that hostilities among the activists of some political parties have prevented the state government and the Puri district administration to go ahead with the project.

Cyclonic storm Phailin—that made a landfall in Odisha October 12, 2013— had damaged around 90,000 houses in several districts. Districts like Ganjam, Puri and Khurda bore the brunt of the storm.

A team from the World Bank had visited the affected areas and promised financial assistance for restoration work.

The state government had planned to construct at least 30,000 low cost cyclone resistance houses in the vulnerable villages of Ganjam, Puri and Khurda under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP).

The villagers residing within 5km distance from the coast were supposed to get financial assistance to construct the cyclone resistance houses. The state government had announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh in six installments to each family.

As per an agreement with the World Bank, the international financial institution would bear 70 per cent of the project cost while the state government would pay the balance 30 per cent.

Subsequently, the World Bank had provided Rs 1003.80 crore towards the project. The state government had asked the administrations of Ganjam, Puri and Khurda to hold Palli Sabhas to select beneficiaries for the cyclone resistance house project. All the houses under the project were supposed to be constructed under the supervision of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

As per the plan, the Ganjam district administration has constructed 16,981 cyclone resistance houses at 107 coastal villages in four blocks.

However, the Puri district administration has failed to select beneficiaries for 1,497 cyclone resistance houses in Brahmagiri block and 1,549 houses in Krushnaprasad block. According to sources, the administration failed to hold Palli Sabhas due to clashes among the activists of some political parties.

Fearing large-scale violence during Palli Sabha, the then Puri district Superintendent of Police (SP) had urged the state government to postpone the housing project.

Since then, the state government and the Puri district administration have not taken any step to implement the housing project, sources said.

“The housing project could not be taken up in Brahmagiri and Krushnaprasad blocks due to hostilities among activists of political parties. The state government may take further decision in this regard in future,” said an official of OSDMA.