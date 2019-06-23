Bhubaneswar: A Guwahati-bound Indigo airliner Sunday made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) over the eccentric behaviour of a youth travelling from Hyderabad. The youth was identified as Irshad Ali of Jamunamukh area in Assam.

According to sources, Irshad along with one of his friends, Abdul Karim, also from Assam, has been working at an ice-cream parlour of Pune in Maharashtra for the past five years. Irshad’s mother who was suffering from some ailment died Saturday morning. Subsequently, Irshad along with Karim travelled from Pune to Hyderabad where they boarded the Indigo flight for Guwahati. Irshad who was upset over his mother’s unexpected demise started behaving abnormally in the Guwahati-bound plane. Co-passengers on board the airliner were panicked over his behaviour and complained of inconvenience. Consequently, the crew decided to force-land the airliner at Biju Patnaik International Airport here immediately.

The BPIA authorities handed over Irshad to the Airport police station officials soon after the flight landed in the city around 11 am.

The officials rushed Irshad to the Capital Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment. The hospital sources claimed that he has been disturbed due to the shock after the tragedy in his family.

Meanwhile, his friend Karim who was accompanying Irshad on the flight told Orissa POST that he has never shown such abnormal behavior in the past.

The family members of Irshad have been informed by the police and they are expected to reach here Monday.