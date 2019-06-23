Bhubaneswar: A Guwahati-bound flight from Hyderabad made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here Sunday after a passenger allegedly indulged in unruly behaviour on board. The IndiGo flight landed here after it was diverted under emergency protocol.

The 20-year-old passenger identified as Irshad Ali was deplaned and handed over to the airport police, officials at the airport said. He resides in the Jamunmukh locality close to the Assam capital.

The passengers on board were scared after the man created a ruckus and even tried to open a door of the aircraft, a police officer said, adding, the man had violated safety norms despite repeated warnings. He was taken to the Capital Hospital here after he was deplaned, the police officer said.

Sources said that Irshad was returning to his native place after receiving the news of his mother’s demise Saturday. He was being accompanied by his friend Abdul Karim. In the aircraft, Irshad started behaving abnormally which created panic among the passengers. Seeing no other option, the crew took the decision to make an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

The flight took off for Guwahati after Ali had been taken away by police officials. The passengers also heaved a sigh of relief.

