Semiluguda: The forest department in Koraput district has distributed saplings among locals in the area. Each family was given two saplings. District Collector inaugurated the sapling distribution campaign Friday near Semiluguda NH.

Forest ranger P Purnima said the department is aiming to distribute 30,000 saplings. Saplings like Amla, Neem, Mahaneem, Mango, Kadamb, Jamu and Baula were distributed among the residents.

The purpose of delivering the saplings is to beautify and make the natural environment green, draw public attention in planting and conserving forests and helping local people with their livelihood, said forest officials.

PNN