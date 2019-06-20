Keonjhar: A baby elephant was reportedly found moving in Junaga Pidhi Range in Keonjhar after being separated from its herd. It was also found later Kanjipani and Kuanr.

Interestingly, the baby elephant was sported coming near people’s houses, taking food and drinking water before leaving for another place.

Meanwhile, forest officials have started an effort for the baby jumbo to rejoin its herd.

A ten-member team was formed by the forest department and it kept a close watch on the movement of the herd in Bhuyan-Juanga Pidhi Range, said ranger Muktikant Parida.

Now, the problem is that the elephant herd moved toward the lower end of Baitarari and Jantari.

PNN