New Delhi: Following India’s exit from the ongoing World Cup, former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer thinks opener Rohit Sharma should lead India in the 2023 edition of the showpiece event which will be held in India.

“Is it time to hand over white ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma?” tweeted Jaffer on Saturday. He further said: “I would like him to lead India in 2023 World Cup.”

India, who topped the group stage, suffered a heart-wrenching 18-run defeat in the semifinals against New Zealand, thus bowing out of the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Following India’s shock exit, many fans have expressed their disappointment and feel Rohit should take over the captaincy from Kohli in the 50-over format.

Rohit has led India before as well and is expected to lead the team in their next tour to the West Indies in ODIs and T20 series.

IANS