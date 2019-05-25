Digapahandi: At least four buffalos were electrocuted after coming in contact with a low lying low tension live wire at Gaud gaon under this block in Ganjam district Saturday.

According to the villagers, the incident occurred while Bhoali Gaud’s buffalos were grazing on the Bahuda river bed. They came in contact with the sagging low tension live wire that powers an irrigation project near Sanakelajhari village road.

At about 1pm, four buffalos came in contact with the wire and consequently died on the spot.

The irate villagers further alleged that the wire had been lying low since cyclone Fani and that they had brought it to the notice of the Electricity Department to no avail.

They have held the Electricity Department squarely responsible for the incident.

Sarpanch Krushna Chandra Sahu demanded compensation for Bhoali Gaud, who earns his livelihood by rearing bovines. Sahu said that he had discussed the issue with the Tehsildar and Assistant engineer of the Electricity Department in this context.

