Dhenkanal: At least four persons were killed and two others sustained severe injuries after a wall of an abandoned rice mill caved in near Alasua market in this town Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sangram Sahu, Abhiram Biswal, Rabi Chandra Patra and Mayadhar Nayak. The injured have been rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Superintendent of police Anupama James visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to a source, green grocers were selling vegetables by the wall side like any other day when the calamity struck. The wall collapsed all of a sudden while they were busy selling vegetables trapping four of them under its rubble.

Fire services personnel and police officials reached the spot on being informed and started a rescue operation. By the time of filing the report, the operation was still going on.

