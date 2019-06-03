Baripada: Jharpokharia police cracked the murder mystery of a West Bengal youth, Santosh Kar, whose body was recovered from a forest near Jamsola village in Mayurbhanj district May 29 and arrested four of his friends in this connection.

During interrogation, the four confessed to killing Kar and dumping the body in the forest. A case was registered and the four were produced in court. Preliminary probe revealed the murder was related to Kar’s love affair with a girl of the locality.

The accused have been identified as mastermind Jagdish Bari, his aides Krishna Khamari, Sonu Bari and Bikash Sahu.

According to police sources, Kar was in a relationship with a girl of the locality which did not go well with Jagdish. So, he hatched a plot to eliminate him.

As per plan, the four on a vehicle followed Kar while he was on his way to Jamsola on a motorbike. They took Kar to a ‘dhaba’ for a drinking session. Later, they took another liquor bottle to drink in the forest. While drinking, Jagdish took out a crow bar that they had in the car with which they hit Kar on the head. Later, his aides also hit him, killing him on the spot.

The four then dumped the body in the forest and fled the scene.