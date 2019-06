New Delhi: Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs from Odisha Tuesday took oath as the Members of Lok Sabha.

Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari took oath in Odia while Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo took oath in Hindi.

Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu and Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb took oath in English.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty is likely to take oath Wednesday.

It is to be mentioned here that 16 Odisha MPs had taken oath Monday.