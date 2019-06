Bahanaga: Unidentified miscreants robbed four shops in Bahanaga town of Balasore district late Saturday night.

The matter came to fore Sunday morning after locals found the shop vandalised.

The affected shop owners have lodged a complaint with local police in connection with the incident. Police have reached the spot and investigating into the incident.

That said, locals are raising questions on police patrolling in the area in light of the incident.

PNN