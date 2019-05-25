Malkangiri: People enjoyed free tea at a tea stall in Subash Bose square of Malkangiri Friday after news reports confirmed Modi securing a majority in Lok Sabha polls.

The shop owner — Ramesh Dora aka Chingudu Bhai, a diehard fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had promised his customers free tea for a day should Modi form the next government.

He kept his promise and welcomed his customers the whole day with tea gratis after results confirmed return of Modi at the helm.

Residents here heaped praise on Chingudu Bhai for his generosity and seemed to appreciate his endeavour. One was heard saying, “Narendra Modi also used to sell tea at railway stations. However, he happens to be the most influential leader in India right now.”

The tea kiosk owner was gleeful all the way.

Sporting a round-neck T-shirt with Narendra Modi’s picture embossed on it, Chingudu Bhai said, “These are the lines that make me feel proud of my profession. I want nothing else.”

He has been earning his livelihood from this tea shop for ten years now.

PNN