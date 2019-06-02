Bahanaga: Freedom fighter Rasbihari Nayak passed away at Kahanragohiri under Bahanaga block in Balasore district Saturday. He was 95.

Born in 1924, Nayak had participated in the Quit India Movement and the Salt Satyagraha. He had been receiving freedom fighter’s pension since 1996. Nayak was ailing for a long time and was under treatment at private hospital. He was taken home Friday but he passed away at 11 am Saturday.

He is survived by two sons and four daughters. Nilagiri MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak and other local leaders paid their last tributes to the departed soul.

PNN