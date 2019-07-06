Bhubaneswar: A murder convict who had jumped parole was arrested by Laxmisagar police late Friday night. The convict was identified as Mohammed Nassiruddin, who had killed a close associate of gangster Tito in 2005.

According to sources, the Commissionerate Police arrested Nassiruddin for engaging in a drunken brawl at a bar on Cuttack-Puri Road in Laxmisagar police limits three days ago. Later, police came to know about his criminal antecedents and the resultant jail term during the course of interrogation. He was an active member of gangster Hyder, who has been serving life imprisonment in a mining trader murder case.

Laxmisagar police arrested Nassirudin in connection with the case (179/19) regarding the brawl based on a complaint lodged by the bar owner.

Nasiruddin revealed before the police about his involvement in the murder of Sk Chuna, Tito’s associate, in Nayapalli area 2005. Later, he was found guilty of the murder charges and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sources in police revealed that Nassiruddin who was serving the life imprisonment at Choudwar Jail was released on parole in 2014. As per the conditions, he had to surrender before the jail February 7, 2015, but he did not turn up. Nassiruddin later fled to New Delhi along with his girlfriend, a tech graduate.

Nassiruddin, who has stone crusher business in Jajpur, was staying at Lingipur area on the outskirts of the Capital city.

He was again sent to the jail after police produced him in the court Saturday. Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police also intimated the Choudwar Jail authorities about the whole episode.