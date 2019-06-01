Jamtikra: Allegations of misappropriation of funds by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department officials in Attabira block of Bargah district have surfaced.

It is alleged that, out of the total number of latrines constructed in this area under the Swachh Bharat Mission, about 90 per cent have become unusable, particularly those built in Kudapada of Khaliapali under Bugbuga panchayat of Attabira block.

The beneficiaries are using the latrines for storage purposes as they are said to be of poor quality. They are not serving the purpose for which they were built. Beneficiaries store logs of wood or household articles or simply turn them into poultry sheds.

Even if there are standing instructions from higher authorities to complete all construction works as early as possible to meet the targets, it is being alleged that the departmental officials of Attabira block have already completed the construction of latrines on paper.

Unholy nexus between the contractors and departmental officials is surfacing in many places. In this connection, the name of a junior engineer of RWSS, Ranjan Kumar Nayak, is being mentioned throughout the Attabira block.

Noteworthy, without constructing a latrine for a beneficiary named Surendra Kathar of Jamtikra village of Bugbuga panchayat, Rs 12,000 was misappropriated by the said junior engineer and contractor. After the incident surfaced in OrissaPOST, it is known the junior engineer concerned has returned Rs 12,000 to the beneficiary.

It is suspected that, many such incidents might have taken place in the Attabira block. Furthermore, the assistance money for individual household latrine (IHL) being Rs 12,000 per beneficiary, these departmental officials and contractors are allegedly taking away Rs 3,000 as their share and constructing latrines with the rest of the amount.

On being contacted, JE Ranjan Kumar Nayak said, “I will provide you adequate information, after investigating this matter”.

PNN