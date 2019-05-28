If you are active on social media platforms, you must have seen the photo of a JCB excavator doing the rounds on the internet. The hashtag has literally put the internet on fire and all social media platforms are full of photos of the yellow machine.

But you ask, how did this all happen? And, why did the excavator become a sensation overnight? We have all the answers you are looking for.

Arre yeah #JCBkikhudai trending pe q ha ? — Debayan INDIAN 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇷🇺🇺🇸 (@Debayan45) May 27, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Is That Real Reason For this Trend ? Very busy innovative is groom anyway related to Working on that thing or what ? — INVERSE THINKER (@inversethinker) May 27, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤪 Thanks Truly Very Funny He has setup a new trend I’m more wondering what will MBA grad and Doctors Ride ? Pilots of civil & Defense? 🤣🤣🤣 shaadi Arrangements companies should build mock kingfisher & Raffael and Migs It’s Easy to spot Who’s Getting Married 🤣 — INVERSE THINKER (@inversethinker) May 28, 2019

Indian people enjoying JCB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019

When u comes to know… #jcbkikhudayi is going on ur neighbour…😅😂😂😛😛 @GopinathSiddh pic.twitter.com/EC2Y8mLTrl — Bhom singh rathore (@BhomSingh7773) May 28, 2019