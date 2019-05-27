After losing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from the presidential post of the Indian National Congress. Though his resignation offer was turned down unanimously by the top leaders of the Congress Working Committee, his hasty decision made quite a few headlines.
However, it did not just make headlines, his decision, once again, gave the internet fodder for some hilarious memes. We have collected the best ones for you.
This one hits you right in the feels.
— BharatVasi The Indian (@BharatVasi7) May 25, 2019
Actually we are like this afyer seeing their old age drama. pic.twitter.com/pMQUqDdQPL
— Kushal Ghosh (@kushal_ghosh1) May 25, 2019
Rahul Gandhi offers to resign
CWC and BJP supporters alike pic.twitter.com/HpdrOGdOmQ
— Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 25, 2019
JUST IN: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘resignation’ rejected by the Congress Working Committee. pic.twitter.com/3rigqWQoZn
— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 25, 2019
All BJP supporters pic.twitter.com/TswPQHQQk3
— Pranav Gosalia (@Pranav_gosalia) May 25, 2019
