Shikhar Dhawan hit his 17th ODI hundred and his 3rd in World Cups as India dominated defending champions Australia at The Oval Sunday after Virat Kohli won the toss.

After India decided to bat on a bright and sunny morning, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were watchful against the Australian new ball-bowlers before Dhawan quickened the pace. Both India openers raced away to their fifties before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 57.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been a formidable opening pair for India since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The two men brought up their 16th 100-run stand and are now only behind the erstwhile opening firm of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar who had 21 century partnerships.

On June 5, Rohit Sharma had guided India to victory over South Africa with an unbeaten 127 after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli failed in a modest chase.

💯 for Shikhar Dhawan! 👏 What a knock this has been for India! #INDvAUS LIVE 👇 https://t.co/tdWyb7lIw6 pic.twitter.com/BBVFxYcKH5 — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2019

✅17th ODI century

✅6th century in ICC events (CT+WC)

✅3rd World Cup century

✅1st Indian to hit 4 centuries in England Shikhar Dhawan is entirely different player in ICC tournaments. Gabbar is back 👌👏🇮🇳 #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/fgpjC2PXWY — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 9, 2019

It will be a record World Cup run chase for Australia to win this game! India finish their 50 overs on 352/5, Shikhar Dhawan top scoring with 1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣. #INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/nbPTqjbpva — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

World Cup Maestros..

352 is a Winning total..#Fingers Crossed.

No better Indian Cricket Maestro than Shikhar Dhawan in ICC Tournaments.

Mature Innings frm Rohit & Virat.

Stunning & Fiery Cameos frm Hardik Pandya & Msd…. KL Rahul has smash d ball Vry Hard…👏👏👏 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zXbTW1IPQL — Nilesh Khedikar (@NileshKhedikar5) June 9, 2019