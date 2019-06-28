Paralakhemundi: The Gajapati police are planning to launch a pilot project, ‘SHE’, Friday at their Paralakhemundi headquarters, to stop violence against women.

Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma released an audio CD of the pilot project’s theme song Thursday at the Adarsh Thana Police Station in Paralakhemundi. Interestingly, the SP herself sang the theme song.

The SP giving her voice to the theme song has sparked enthusiasm among members of the team set up for the pilot project as well as the public. The theme song ‘Narira surakhya paen karichhi pana’ was composed by lyricist Guru Raghunath Patra.

A special squad will be set up under project ‘SHE’, which will strive day and night to stop violence against women.

The voice of SP Sarah Sharma has drawn appreciation from all sections of society. On being contacted for her views, the SP said, “I learnt Hindustani classical songs, and was felicitated at annual functions while studying at Shailabala Women’s College in Cuttack.”

“I learnt music from Guru K Mahanandia in Bhubaneswar. During my childhood, I learnt from Guru Ratan Pujari of Sambalpur too and won awards many times. I was also selected in the audition test for the ‘Amari Swara’ programme by an Odia TV channel,” she added.

PNN