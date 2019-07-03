New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed the Indian selectors and blamed them for overlooking an experienced Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement earlier Wednesday.

Rayudu was not included in the 15-member India squad for the ongoing World Cup and despite being named in the reserves, he was not called up after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar suffered injuries. Instead, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were named as their replacements.

Commenting on Rayudu’s decision to quit all forms of cricket, expert Gambhir said: “According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this.”

Lashing out at the selectors, Gambhir said: “Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement.”

“Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu’s place would have felt equally bad. A cricketer like him that has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100’s and ten 50’s, and despite that if a player has to retire – it is a sad moment for Indian cricket,” added Gambhir.

The right-handed batsman scored 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05 with a top score of 124* in the 55 ODIs he played for India. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties with a strike rate of 79.04. In six T20Is, Rayudu scored 42 runs at an average of 10.50. Besides, he also played 97 first-class matches in which he amassed 6,151 runs.

IANS