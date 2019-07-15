Ranpur: Gambling dens have mushroomed at Ranpur in Nayagarh district as the cops turn a blind eye to the menace. A video of a gambling den is now viral on social media.

The video, captured by a spy camera, clearly shows an elderly man accompanied by school children playing cards in the gambling den. Surprisingly, the den is located barely a few metres away from the Ranpur police station.

The incident was reported from a backyard of a Dolamandap in Ranpur area. In fact, of late, gambling has become a lucrative trade with ‘card players’ here.

According to reports, a gang of miscreants run the gambling racket in the area, but the police have turned a blind eye to the illegal business. The place has turned out to be a haven for anti-social activities, sources said.

On the other hand, cops have stated that action will be initiated after locals file an official complaint with the police regarding the incident.

PNN