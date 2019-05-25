New Delhi: A 20-year-old gangster who was allegedly involved in the gangwar occurred at Dwarka Mod in which two rival gang members were shot dead last week, was arrested Friday from Bawana road, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell of Delhi Police laid a trap at Bawana road Friday night. At around 8:20 p.m., seeing the accused, Ankit Dabas, coming on a motorbike a Sub-Inspector indicated him to stop. But instead of stopping Dabas launched fire at the police officials.

Following which the police retaliated. During the encounter, Dabas and a Sub-Inspector got injured in exchange of fire. Both have been admitted to Valmiki hospital, the officer said.

Sunday, Dabas and Vikas Dalal accompanied by one more, intercepted the car of rival gang member Praveen Gahlot near Dwarka Mod and gunned him down in broad daylight.

After that, Head Constable Naresh Kumar, who was deputed with a Police Control Room van that reached the spot after hearing the fires, tried to catch them. But in an attempt to flee, Dalal opened fire at him following that Kumar retaliated and gunned down Dalal. However, other two managed to flee.

Dabas is a resident of Haryana’s Sampla village and was associated with Dalal. A semi-automatic pistol, live cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from Dabas, the police said.

IANS