Jajpur: The Jajpur Road Excise Department seized ganja worth Rs 4,00,000 and arrested a woman after conducting a raid on a house at Solpata village under Panikoili police station limits in this district Friday. The arrested woman has been identified as Minati Mallick.

Sources said, Ranjan Mallick and his wife had been involved for some time now in the business of selling marijuana. They would usually procure the narcotic from some areas in Sambalpur district and supply it to different areas in this district.

The administration is said to have gathered information about the couple’s clandestine business.

Friday morning a team led by excise department inspector Prashant Kumar Mohanty conducted a raid on Ranjan’s house.

Eighty eight kilograms of ganja packed in two gunny bags were seized from his house. However, Ranjan managed to give the excise officials a slip. However, the excise officials along with the police nabbed Minati.

After registering a case, the accused was produced in Jajpur Road court.

PNN