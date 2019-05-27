Chhatrapur: Farmers in Ganjam district are worried as the administration has stopped kharif paddy procurement since February 28. As a result, paddy of many farmers is lying in the barn.

However the administration said the duration of paddy procurement can’t be increased as procurement for the season has finished and records related to this have been prepared by the department.

Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) has instructed the Ganjam district CSO to send the report of procurement as soon as possible.

OSCSC has cleared in its official order the duration of paddy procurement couldn’t be increased.

According to sources, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had sent a letter to the OSCSC requesting it to increase the paddy procurement duration in the district for kharif season.

The government had given the target to the district to procure 39, 34,328 quintals of paddy from farmers. However the administration had procured only 37, 2,711 quintals this year.

About 1, 28,795 farmers were registered online to sell paddy.

Rushikulya Ryot Samiti, a farmers’ outfit, has alleged that this year more than 50,000 farmers have been deprived of selling paddy at procurement centres.

Last year, paddy was procured till April 30 but this year paddy from the farmers was purchased till February 28.

PNN