Nayagarh: Four people suffered severe burn injuries following an LPG cylinder explosion at Bahadajhola village under Odagaon police limits of Nayagarh district Saturday evening.

The mishap occurred inside the house of Bijay Ghatua.

According to reports, Ghatua detected leakage in his cylinder while cooking in the house. He soon called for a mechanic to repair the cylinder.

However, the cylinder reportedly exploded when the mechanic ignited a matchstick after completing the repair work. Ghatua, his two sons, and the mechanic were injured in the incident.

All four have suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, according to sources. They were shifted to a Bhubaneswar-based hospital after preliminary treatment in the Nayagarh district headquarters hospital, it was learnt.

PNN