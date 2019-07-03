New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed the Indian selectors and blamed them for overlooking an experienced Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement Wednesday.

Commenting on Rayudu’s decision to quit all forms of cricket, Gambhir said, “According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this.”

Lashing out at the selectors, the former southpaw said: “Five selectors combined would not have made the runs Rayudu has in his career. I feel extremely sad about this retirement.”

“Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal got selected amidst the World Cup injuries, and anyone in Rayudu’s place would have felt equally bad. A cricketer like him that has played so well in the IPL and for the nation, scored three 100ss and 10 50s, and despite that if a player has to retire – it is a sad moment for Indian cricket,” added Gambhir.

