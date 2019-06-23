Cuttack:The psychiatric department of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has failed to provide services of generator and solar PV system for patients.

A 500 KV generator and solar PV system (roof top) in the new building of psychiatric department in SCBMCH has become non- operational since their installation. The generator costs around Rs 65 lakh and solar PV system Rs 30 lakh.

Patients here are facing difficulties as there are frequent power cuts due to rain. The generator and solar PV system should be made operational, social worker Achyut Kumar Sahoo said.

He has submitted a memorandum to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (central), District Collector and superintendent of SCBMCH in this regard. A copy of this memorandum has also been sent to state health secretary.

“There is a problem with the generator. We are trying to operate it soon,” said director of Mental Health Institute Sarada Swain.