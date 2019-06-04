London: A new version of the ‘Trump Baby’ blimp was spotted in London Tuesday as part of protests against the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.

Activists managed to inflate the giant blimp by 9:00am on Parliament Square, an hour before the official start of a protest organised by the ‘Together Against Trump’ group in Trafalgar Square, as reported by Efe news.

The protesters were ready to march from Trafalgar Square towards Parliament and Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May’s official residence, where Trump would be meeting her.

Also present in the UK capital was a large robot depicting the President sitting on a toilet, apparently engaged in tweeting. Besides making noises simulating passing wind, the robot, which was wheeled out onto Trafalgar Square Tuesday morning, said phrases like ‘You are fake news’ or ‘I am a very stable genius’.

The roads near Parliament were cut off and police officers were monitoring the route along which the activists would march.

The leader of the main opposition Labour party Jeremy Corbyn was expected to address protesters later ‘in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country’, he said.

The Scotland Yard deployed a large police and security operation and banned protesters from getting near Downing Street.

For now, the organisers have dubbed Tuesday’s protest ‘a carnival of resistance’.

Trump and May are expecting to give a press briefing following their meeting and working lunch.

Currently, May is set to step down from her post on Friday after her premiership has been marred by a failure to push through a Brexit deal through Parliament.

