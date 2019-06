Bangalore: Jnanpith award winner, multi-lingual film actor and noted theatre personality Girish Karnad passed away here Monday. He was 81.

“Karnad died at home at around 8:30 a.m. due to age-related symptoms,” an official in the Karnataka Chief Minister’s office said.

In 2012, he played the role of a RAW chairman, Shenoy, in Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger. He reprised his role of Shenoy inTiger Zinda Hai.

Karnad is survived by his wife Saraswathi and son Raghu Karnad.

IANS