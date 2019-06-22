Nayagarh: In a freak mishap, a minor girl died after her throat got strangled while she was playing in a swing near her house Friday. The incident has been reported from Hatapada Sahi under ward-9 of Nayagarh municipality.

The girl has been identified as Laxmipriya Sahu, 11, daughter of Maheswar Sahu. The incident occurred in the absence of her family members. The little girl was playing in a swing that was tied in her house backyard on the occasion of Raja. Due to carelessness, her neck got strangled in the swing and suffocated her.

Her grandfather spotted the girl lying unconscious near the swing and alerted family members who rushed her to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

The incident spread a pall of gloom in the area as police seized the body and sent for autopsy. A case of unnatural death was registered in this connection.

PNN