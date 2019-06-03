Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a minor girl met watery grave while two others went missing after the boat they were aboard overturned in River Sileru near Kurumanur Gram Panchayat (GP) near Chitrakonda police limits in Malkangiri district.

The bone-chilling incident took place close to Andhra Pradesh border. The deceased has been identified as Dibyashree, 2, daughter of Sati Babu and his wife Parbati.

According to police, Sati, his wife Parbati and their daughter were returning home in a country boat from Sileru ‘haat’. Two other women – Palasi Bulamma and B Krishna Beni – also boarded the boat.

The five persons from the Bangali camp were on their way to Mangampodu when thunderstorm accompanied by rain hit the place. As the five were close to the market, the boat capsized near Sileru bordering Andhra Pradesh.

As a result, the minor girl drowned in the river, while two others went missing, informed Sileru police station IIC.

On being informed about the incident, police along with fire service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation.