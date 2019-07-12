Muniguda: A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted at the Kumudabali Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in this block in Rayagada district Wednesday night.

A Class VII student, Nandini Kadraka, the daughter of Uanshu Kadraka of Gumudi village in Kumudabali panchayat, and 130 other students were going to wash their hands after dinner. Nandini accidentally came in contact with a live wire hanging on the wall. Showing great presence of mind, some students rescued Nandini using their footwear.

Even though she was immediately rushed to the Muniguda Community Healthcare Centre, the doctors declared her dead. The father of the girl said his daughter had died by the time he reached the hospital.

Rayagada SP Saravana Vivek, DEO Purnachandra Bariha, DPC Surendra Sathua, Muniguda SDPO Chandrasekhar Hota, Muniguda BEO Radhakant Chhatri and IIC Rajendra Dehury spoke to the bereaved family and visited the school.

“Holding the school responsible, a complaint has been lodged at the Muniguda Police Station,” said SDPO Hota.

“The body was handed over to the family after postmortem in the presence of Tehsildar Debashis Gaud. Investigations are on.”

