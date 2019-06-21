Kantapada: A female student continuing her Plus III first year Commerce study in an Adaspur based college that comes under Olatpur police limits of Cuttack district was found dead in her hostel room Friday.

Prima facie, it appears that she committed suicide by hanging from a fan in her hostel room using her stole. However, the deceased’s father has lodged a complaint with the Olatpur police alleging that his daughter was murdered.

An unnatural death case has been lodged in this context.

According to a source, the student Thursday texted to her mother saying she was sorry. Friday morning, her mother read the message and tried to contact her daughter on her mobile phone but it remained switched off. Later, she called the hostel superintendent to enquire about her daughter.

The hostel superintendent found her room to be vacant. The room next to it — that was unoccupied — was found to be bolted from inside. Growing apprehensive, the superintendent peeped into the room through the window and saw the student’s body hanging from the fan.

Police reached the spot on being notified and sent the body to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of death.