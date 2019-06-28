The new movies is the third installment in the Charlie’s Angels film series, which is based on the television series of the same name and also serves as a standalone sequel of both the original series and previous films

BHUBANESWAR: Fans of cult action franchise ‘Charlie’s Angel’ were blown away by the trailer of a reboot standalone movie released Thursday. The action-packed movie would bring back three powerful spies who work for a wealthy mystery man named Charlie who runs a detective agency via a speakerphone.

In the new movie, the three actresses who are reprising the roles are Kristen Stewart, Jasmine Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The movie comes sixteen years after the original which starred Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

The trailer showcases the new angels in action mode. Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska is seen fighting a misogynist criminal for stealing humanitarian aid money, before Stewart whipping off a long blonde wig that made her almost unrecognizable to reveal a short choppy blonde haircut.

The third angel is Naomi Scott who is a programmer. She works on technology that could ‘revolutionize the power industry’. However, if placed in the wrong hands, it could lead to bad things.

As per director of the movie Banks, the movie is a total original with no link to the previous movies. However, fans will definitely try to link the new angels with the previous ones. In recent times, many old and iconic movies were rebooted with new cast such as Oceans 8, Ghostbusters and The Hustles.