Semiliguda (Koraput): A 17-year-old girl student of an engineering college here, who was allegedly set afire by her classmate after she spurned his love proposal May 31, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, Monday.

The second-year engineering (diploma) student had suffered burn injuries and died after battling for life for ten days, medical authorities have said. She was under treatment at Koraput district headquarters hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after her condition worsened.

She had to be shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as there was no improvement in her condition. The girl succumbed to her injuries Monday.

Shocked by the incident, the family members demanded stringent action against accused Gopi Khemundu of Ganjana village.

Gopi who was obsessed with the girl had tried to befriend her on several occasions. He was annoyed after the girl rejected his proposal and warned him to stay away from her, said Sunabeda Sub-Divisional Police Officer Niranjan Behera.

The girl was residing in a rented accommodation with her friends here and the accused attacked her Friday afternoon, the SDPO said.

As per reports, at around 12pm May 31, the accused went to meet the girl at her hostel. After a few minutes of interaction, the boy allegedly poured petrol on the girl. Following this, the girl ran and locked herself inside a bathroom. But the accused dropped a burning piece of paper inside the bathroom and set her ablaze.

He was carrying a bottle of petrol and set her on fire, Behera said. “It was a pre-planned attack,” the official said.

The girl was initially rushed to the Koraput district headquarters hospital in a critical condition. Later on, she was shifted to the MKCG hospital in Berhampur as her condition deteriorated. Subsequently, she was taken to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The accused surrendered before police June 6 and he was produced before the SDJM court, which sent him on a judicial custody.