Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was tied to a tree and assaulted by residents for being in same-sex relationship in Jagatsinghpur district.

Sources said, the girl (Sharmila Malla), daughter of Rabindra Malla and a resident of Chandol village has been seeing a girl of the same village for the past few months. While the girls had managed to keep their affair a secret, the matter came to a head when Sharmila was found sharing a bed with her partner a few days back.

Residents call it as ‘immoral’ act and decided to punish the girl. They tied her to a tree and assaulted her.

“She is immoral and has besmirched the name of our village. So, we beat up after tying her to a tree as she is a lesbian,” a villager said.

Recounting the horror, the girl said, “I was dragged out of my house. They tied me to a tree and beat me up. They abused and kicked me when my parents tried to rescue me. Sharmila said adding that she was madly in love with her partner.

Some villagers informed cops who reached the village and rescued the girl. A case was registered against some villagers. The incident comes days after sprint queen Dutee Chand declared that she was in a same-sex relationship and wanted to settle down with her partner.