Everyone wants to have a loyal partner with a good heart. But many boys choose girls who do not even take a minute to break their hearts. Today we are going to tell you about girls from four zodiac signs who may crush your love life.

Gemini:Girls of this zodiac sign may want to do something new and could be prone to get bored rather easily. If the relationship is not continuing as per their wish, then they would not mind severing ties with their partners.

Scorpio:Scorpio girls are believed to be afraid of commitments. When their partner asks to commit to something, they may leave them. Girls of this zodiac sign usually opt for short term relationships.

Sagittarius:The girls of this zodiac are adventures and explorers in nature. They do not like any kind of limitations. So when their partner imposes any restrictions then they may quit the relationship thinking for their betterment.

Leo:Girls of this zodiac sign can be very attention seeking and are may put themselves above everyone else.