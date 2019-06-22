BHUBANESWAR: After taking up its unique Socially Smart Project involving youth from 24 slums under Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD), the next phase of training more youths from 76 more slums was kick started by Centre for Youth and Social Development with inclusion of 37 young leaders here Saturday.

During the three-day programme, youngsters will be trained on various skill development techniques. It can be mentioned here that after the stupendous success of the Phase-1 training process under the Socially Smart Project, the number of slums under CYSD’s ambit has been scaled up from 24 to 100 for more inclusive and holistic development of the city.

However, unlike last year when separate training was organised for boys and girls, this year the training is being done with both boys and girls making it gender neutral. BSCL is working in collaboration with UNFPA through its partner NGO Humara Bachpan Trust to strengthen social components of the Smart City Proposal.

One of the major components of the project is to train young boys and girls as peer leaders. These young leaders are provided nine days of life skill training in three phases. The training comprises of themes that help them to develop their leadership skills besides inculcating confidence to handle social issues.

In the current year, there is a proposal to train 80 youngsters from 76 slums. These young leaders are expected to go back to their communities to create groups of girls and boys who sit on a fortnightly basis to discuss the module on the one hand and take up issues of slums on the other.

The ‘Pragati Sathis’ have advocated with councillors, mayor and other government officials to ensure replacing of broken street lights, making community toilets functional, creating playing spaces for children especially girls and repairing tube wells.

They also played a crucial role during the relief and restoration work after the severe cyclonic storm Fani. They were attached to the temporary cyclone shelters wherein they provided required support to the Government officials, who were in the charge of the shelter.