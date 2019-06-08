Bhubaneswar: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Ltd (SMIPL) Friday launched their much-awaited GIXXER SF 250 in the Odisha market at Rs 1,70,655 (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar). SMIPL also introduced the all-new GIXXER SF for Rs 1,09,870 (ex-showroom Bhubaneswar).

General Manager (Product planning) of SMIPL Yoshiaki Harada and General Manager (Sales) Deepak Mutreja unveiled the models. Suzuki GIXXER SF 250, a descendant in the line of GSX-R and Hayabusa, is powered by a 249cc four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine that comes with Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) for heightened performance. A six-speed manual gearbox ensures a smooth ride even at low and middle speeds. SOCS technology makes the engine light and fast and offers manoeuvrability even at the highest speed.

The wide front and rear tyres provide stability on city roads and the dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) ensures improved braking. Suzuki GIXXER 250 SF comes in two colour schemes — metallic matte platinum silver and metallic matte black.

The upgraded, fully-faired GIXXER SF is a performance-oriented motorcycle. It comes with a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology. The GIXXER SF offers five-speed manual gear that provides high fuel efficiency and a smooth riding experience.

GIXXER SF is available in the colours options glass sparkle black and metallic sonic silver. Both bikes also come with sporty dual exhaust muffler and sporty wheels.